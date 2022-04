Provorov had a goal, an assist, five shots, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Provorov was excellent on both ends in this one. He gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead with his ninth goal of the season in the first and assisted on Travis Konecny's tally in the second. The plus-3 performance tied Provorov's season best, improving his rating to a still-subpar minus-19.