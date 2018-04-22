Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Suiting up Sunday
Provorov (shoulder) is set to play in Game 6 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, John Boruk of NBC Philadelphia reports.
One of the Flyers' best defensemen, Provorov has yet to miss an NHL game in his two-year career. The 21-year-old Russian had 17 goals and 41 points in the regular season and has two assists in the first round series against the Penguins. He also leads all Philadelphia skaters averaging 25:44 of ice time per game. His presence is a big plus for his team as they are facing elimination.
More News
