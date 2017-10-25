Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Takes minus-1 rating in loss
Provorov received a minor penalty and recorded a minus-1 rating during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.
While the sophomore defenseman has just three points through nine games this season, he's quickly establishing himself as a go-to defenseman at the highest level. Provorov entered Tuesday's game beginning 64.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averaging a hefty 23:22 of ice time per contest. There's obvious offensive upside, and he did record 30 points in his rookie campaign, but it will still probably take a little time for him to become a consistent scorer and reliable fantasy asset.
