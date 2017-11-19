Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Tallies third goal
Provorov scored and added three shots on net in a 5-4 overtime defeat against the Flames on Saturday.
That's already Provorov's third goal of the season, giving him half the total he reached in 82 games in 2016-17. Provorov is receiving nearly 3:00 additional minutes in playing time per game this season than his rookie year, which is clearly helping his fantasy value. He's on pace to surpass his totals in goals, points and shots from last season.
