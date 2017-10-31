Provorov set up all three of his team's goals in a 4-3 shootout loss Monday to Arizona.

Provorov was instrumental in sparking the Flyers' third-period comeback, grabbing three assists in just under 18 minutes. Given that his 28:07 of ice time was a season high, as well as the fact he's already recorded eight points in 12 points from the back end, the sophomore is definitely worth a look right now -- especially in daily formats while his price remains low.