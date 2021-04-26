Provorov registered an assist Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Devils.

A two-time NHL All-Star, Provorov is averaging 0.52 points per game for a Flyers squad that has struggled to gain positive momentum in the MassMutual East Division. Still, the prolific defenseman has five points (one goal, four assists) in four games against the Devils this season, which is notable as the Flyers get set to take on New Jersey again Tuesday night.