Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in best game after guarantee
Provorov fulfilled his promise to play better Saturday by recording two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating against the Devils.
The 21-year-old defenseman said "I think I can play better" and added "And that's what I'm going to do (Saturday)" when speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday. Owners can rest easy, as he did exactly that, posting his second and third points of the season Saturday. Provorov played so well last season that he set a high bar for himself in 2018-19. Owners should keep in mind he's still only 21, and that it's going to take him some time to develop into a complete fantasy star.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.