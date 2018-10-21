Provorov fulfilled his promise to play better Saturday by recording two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating against the Devils.

The 21-year-old defenseman said "I think I can play better" and added "And that's what I'm going to do (Saturday)" when speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday. Owners can rest easy, as he did exactly that, posting his second and third points of the season Saturday. Provorov played so well last season that he set a high bar for himself in 2018-19. Owners should keep in mind he's still only 21, and that it's going to take him some time to develop into a complete fantasy star.