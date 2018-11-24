Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in solid game Friday
Provorov posted a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in a 4-0 victory against the Rangers on Friday.
The 21-year-old doesn't have a point in the last five games, but it was nice to see him contribute in other areas Friday. He's averaging more than a PIM and shot per game in the last five contests, and the three shots he posted Friday were his most since Nov. 5. Provorov has two goals and seven points with an even rating in 22 games. He isn't worth owning in standard leagues, but he should be stashed in every keeper format.
