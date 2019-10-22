Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Turns in solid night
Provorov had an assist, a plus-1 rating, two blocks and one hit in a 6-2 victory against the Golden Knights on Monday.
It was a very nice night for Provorov, who now has five points in seven contests this season. He also posted just his second game with a positive plus-minus. Hopefully this is a sign that Provorov can return to his 2017-18 production. He's trying to bounce back from last season when he produced just seven goals and 26 points with a minus-16 rating in 82 games.
