Provorov picked up two assists while adding three shots, four blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The 21-year-old blueliner sprung Jacub Voracek on a 2-on-1 break in the third period that resulted in the game-winning goal, then helped set up one of the Flyers' two empty-net goals later in the period. Provorov now has three points, all assists, in eight games to begin the season, but he's providing solid fantasy value in formats that count secondary categories with 10 shots, 13 hits and 16 blocked shots.