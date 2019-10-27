Provorov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both helpers came during a five-goal eruption in the third period that erased a 4-2 deficit. Provorov has been one of the more consistent offensive threats for the Flyers to begin the season, and the 22-year-old has two goals and seven points through nine games.

