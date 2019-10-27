Flyers' Ivan Provorov: Two-point effort in win
Provorov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both helpers came during a five-goal eruption in the third period that erased a 4-2 deficit. Provorov has been one of the more consistent offensive threats for the Flyers to begin the season, and the 22-year-old has two goals and seven points through nine games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.