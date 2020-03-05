Provorov had a goal and an assist with two shots, two hits and two blocks in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Provorov jumped into a rush just under seven minutes into the third period and buried his 12th goal of the year to give the Flyers a 4-2 lead. He also assisted on Travis Konecny's power-play goal back in the second period. Provorov now has himself a three-game point streak, with a goal and three helpers on that time. The 23-year-old has 35 points in 66 games for the season and is closing in on the career-high 41 points he amassed as a sophomore in 2017-18.