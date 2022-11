Provorov scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The blueliner tried to spark a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit, but the Flyers couldn't find an equalizer before allowing a couple of empty netters. Provorov has been running hot or cold to begin the season but appears to be heating up again, and through 13 games he's produced a goal and eight points.