Provorov will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Provorov, 21, has played every game in his first two seasons in the league, tallying 71 points along the way. After finishing minus-7 as a rookie, the seventh overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft improved to plus-17 in 2017-18. Fully recovered from a left shoulder injury suffered back in April, Provorov hopes to continue his solid play in 2018-19.