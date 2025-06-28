Murtagh was the 40th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is a down year for the US NTDP, but Murtagh is one guy that has seen his draft stock steadily improve throughout the season. A native of upstate New York, Murtagh plays a direct, honest game and has shown more offensive ability than originally forecasted. With a late August birthday, Murtagh was one of the youngest players available, which NHL teams typically love. He has dabbled at center in the past but is probably a long-term winger. Murtagh is off to Boston University in the fall.