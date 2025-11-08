Murtagh scored a goal in Boston University's 3-2 win over Merrimack College on Friday.

Murtagh has been fairly steady this season with three goals and three assists over 10 games for the Terriers to begin his freshman season. The 18-year-old winger is a Flyers prospect, selected in the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He is a player who can provide decent scoring but is more likely to be a supplementary part of an NHL offense rather than a superstar in the long run.