Nesbitt scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Windsor's 6-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.

This was Nesbitt's first multi-point effort since his five-point game Nov. 8. The Flyers prospect is up to 10 goals and 16 helpers through 25 appearances, putting him just over a point-per-game pace. His offense hasn't exploded this year, but he is showing decent consistency in his first campaign since being drafted 12th overall back in June.