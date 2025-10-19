Nesbitt scored a goal on nine shots and added two assists in OHL Windsor's 5-3 loss to Sarnia on Saturday.

Nesbitt was a star player even in a loss. The 12th overall pick from 2025 (Flyers) has three goals and eight points over eight contests to begin this season. He put up 25 goals and 39 assists in 65 regular-season outings in his draft year, a massive jump from 18 points in 58 games the year before. He's still got skating to work on, but he's already won a majority of his faceoffs in five of eight contests this year, so he's taking care of business as a center.