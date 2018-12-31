Flyers' Jack St. Ivany: Glued to bench at WJC

St. Ivany played just one shift in Team USA's 5-4 overtime loss to Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday.

St. Ivany's entire evening consisted of one 30-second shift in the third period. His limited ice time came on the heels of a game against Kazakhstan on Friday in which the United States won 8-2 and St. Ivany somehow managed to finish a minus-2 in just under nine minutes worth of playing time. St. Ivany is having a solid freshman season at Yale (eight points in 12 games) but he was a surprise addition to the roster over Rangers prospect Joey Keane and it's abundantly clear that Team USA head coach Mike Hastings has zero confidence in the 2018 fourth-round selection of the Flyers. St. Ivany figures to find himself glued to the bench for Team USA's final round robin game against Finland on Monday and the entirety of the medal round.