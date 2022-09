Cates (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for the Flyers' rookie tournament contest Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Cates logged just 11 games for the Flyers last season and will no doubt be hoping he can impress enough in training camp to earn a spot on the 23-man roster. The 24-year-old center hasn't exactly excelled in the minors, registering just 10 points in 37 games for AHL Lehigh Valley during his first full professional season.