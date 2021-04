Cates will make his NHL debut in Friday's matchup with the Rangers.

Cates -- who will replace Nolan Patrick on the fourth line -- comes into the lineup fresh off his junior season with Minnesota-Duluth that saw him rack up 11 goals and 16 helpers, both career highs, in 28 games for the Bulldogs. Even though he is being given the opportunity to make his debut right away, Cates should probably be expected to log some games in the minors next year in order to further his development.