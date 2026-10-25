Gaucher was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Gaucher appeared in three games with the Flyers during his stint in the NHL, where he posted a plus-1 rating, two shots on net, seven hits and three blocked shots. With the Flyers off until Tuesday, it gives them time to get either Owen Tippett (upper body) and Travis Konecny (lower body) from injured reserve, which could explain Gaucher's return to the AHL. He'l return to Lehigh Valley, where he's posted four goals, eight points and 15 shots on net in just six outings this season.