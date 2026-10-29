Gaucher was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Gaucher appeared in Wednesday's clash in the nation's capital, where he posted four PIM and one hit over 8:55 of ice time. He's totaled four appearances at the NHL level this season due to the injuries of Owen Tippett (upper body) and Travis Konecny (lower body). If one of the team's two veterans are ready to return, then Gaucher will likely spend his time in the AHL for the near future, but he remains the organization's go-to injury call up if the team needs a 13th forward.