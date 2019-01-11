Graves was traded to the Flyers on Friday in exchange for Jordan Weal. As part of the deal, Philadelphia also received a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

Graves has never played an NHL game but did come close last season when he suited up 23 times for AHL Cleveland. The 25-year-old has spent 2018-19 playing for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. In 32 games with the ECHL club, the 25-year-old has scored a pair of goals to go along with five helpers. Now with the Flyers, Graves will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.