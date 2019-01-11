Graves was traded to the Flyers on Friday in exchange for Jordan Weal. As part of the deal, Philadelphia also received a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

Graves has never played an NHL game but did come close last season when he suited up 23 times for AHL Cleveland. The 25-year-old has spent 2018-19 playing for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. In 32 games with the ECHL club, the 25-year-old has scored a pair of goals to go along with five helpers. Now with the Flyers, Graves will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

More News
Our Latest Stories