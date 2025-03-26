Pelletier produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Pelletier has been able to stay in the lineup since his Flyers debut Feb. 22, but he's struggled to make an impact while playing in a bottom-six role. He was pinned down on the fourth line for most of March before moving up to the third line recently. He's contributed 14 points, 42 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-7 rating across 40 appearances between the Flyers and the Flames this season. At 24 years old and without a guaranteed NHL role, Pelletier's shine in dynasty formats is almost gone, and he's not a factor in redraft formats.