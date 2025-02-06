Pelletier (not injury related) will not be in the lineup versus Washington on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Pelletier is unable to get to Philadelphia as his flight from Toronto was canceled Thursday due to weather. The 23-year-old was dealt from Calgary on Jan. 30 after picking up four goals and seven assists in 24 contests with the Flames. He will miss his fourth straight game with the Flyers, but coach John Tortorella hopes that Pelletier can be in the lineup Saturday versus Pittsburgh.