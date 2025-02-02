Pelletier (not injury related) won't be an option for Sunday's matchup versus the Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pelletier is on the Flyers' roster but unavailable to play because of a work visa issue. Andrei Kuzmenko won't play against Colorado for the same reason, but he isn't on the roster yet. Pelletier had four goals and 11 points in 24 games with Calgary this season before being traded to Philadelphia on Thursday.