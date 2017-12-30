Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Adds another two helpers

Voracek set up a pair of goals and helped his team to a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Friday.

Voracek had gone into a slump -- by his standards this season -- for the past two games, but he got back on track for both the Flyers and fantasy owners and brought his total back up to an assist per game. He's been a large part of his squad's offense as well as fantasy offenses, and he should be able to produce at least his second-straight 60-point season.