Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Adds two more assists in loss
Voracek registered two power-play assists during Thursday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
The helpers improve Voracek to a four-game point streak and give him 10 goals and a league-leading 50 assists through 51 games for the campaign. Moving off the No. 1 line hasn't hurt his offensive production, and it wouldn't be surprising if Voracek improved on his 6.6 shooting percentage moving forward. The 28-year-old Czech is locked in as a high-end asset in the majority of settings and is well on his way to a career-best showing.
