Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Aiming to retake ice Thursday

Voracek (lower body) will visit a doctor Wednesday and hopes to retake the ice Thursday.

Voracek can effectively be ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Capitals, though it sounds like he's highly questionable for Saturday versus the Islanders as well. The 2007 first-round pick missed his first game in over two years Sunday because of the injury and it came at the worst time possible, as Voracek had notched nine points over the previous four games.