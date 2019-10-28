Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Another multi-point effort

Voracek scored and collected an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Voracek opened the scoring and then picked up a secondary assist on Claude Giroux's third-period goal, giving the forward two or more points in back-to-back contests. Voracek recorded three points in the Flyers' last game, a 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets, and now has nine points in 10 games.