Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Another two-helper outing
Voracek produced two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Voracek has produced a pair of helpers in each of his last two games. The winger notched 11 points through 13 games in December. The surge has him up to 31 points, 67 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 40 appearances for the year.
