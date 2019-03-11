Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Appealing suspension
Voracek has filled an appeal through the NHLPA of his two-game suspension, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Even if the league is able to expedite Voracek's appeal, it seems unlikely a ruling would be delivered in time for Monday's matchup with Ottawa. At best, the winger will hope to see his ban reduced to one game in order to allow him to suit up for Thursday's clash with Washington. Assuming Voracek can't play, the Flyers will need to either promote a player from the minors or utilize seven defesenmen.
