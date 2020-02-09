Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Approaching career milestone
Voracek added two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 7-2 drubbing against the Capitals.
It's hard to believe that Voracek is only 30 years old, as he's going on 12 years in the league. With his first three years spent in Columbus, the venerable winger recently surpassed 900 games played, and he needs just 19 more points to reach 700 in his illustrious career. At his current pace of 0.76 points per game, he'll achieve that milestone by the end of the regular season.
