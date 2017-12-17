Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Assist parade continues
Voracek set up both of his team's goals in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Stars on Saturday. Both goals were scored on the power play.
Voracek hasn't scored a goal in 10 games, but who needs those when you've delivered 13 assists in that span. Voracek now has 40 points on the season and that's good enough for a tie for third in the NHL with John Tavares, Connor McDavid and Josh Bailey.
