Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Averaging point per game in 2019
Voracek didn't score a point in a loss to the Lightning on Tuesday, but he still has four goals and 11 points in the last 11 games.
Dating back to Jan. 3, Voracek also has five goals and 20 points in 20 games. He's posted a plus-2 rating during that stretch as well, but in the last five contests, Voracek has submitted a minus-4 rating. Overall, he has 15 goals and 50 points with a minus-13 rating in 60 contests this season.
