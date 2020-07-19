Voracek (undisclosed) suited up as a full participant for Sunday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers didn't specify why Voracek sat out Saturday's scrimmage, but the fact that he was back on the ice just a day later is a positive sign. The 30-year-old was a bit disappointing during the regular season, hitting his lowest point total in four years, supplying 12 goals and 56 points across 69 games. Voracek and his team will continue to train ahead of the league's restart which is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.