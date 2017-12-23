Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Bags two apples in tough loss

Voracek collected two assists, including one on the man advantage Friday, but the Flyers lost to the Sabres on the road, 4-2.

The Flyers were stunned by Jack Eichel, who tallied a pair of empty-net goals, but Voracek did his fair share of damage in his own right. Now, he has more assists (36) than games played (35) to supplement eight goals. It's safe to say No. 93 is carrying his fair share of fantasy teams these days.