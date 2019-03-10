Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Banned two games

Voracek has been suspended two games for his hit on Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk on Saturday.

Voracek put Boychuk into the concussion protocol when he caught the blueliner up high as Boychuk was going in for a hit of his own. The owner of 18 goals and 61 points through 66 games will sit out Monday against Ottawa and Thursday against Washington before being eligible to return Friday in Toronto.