Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Big night against former club

Voracek scored a goal and two assists, one of them on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old winger hasn't played for Columbus since being traded to Philly after the 2010-11 campaign, but the fire to prove the organization wrong apparently still burns bright. Voracek failed to hit the scoresheet through the first four games of this season, but he's flipped the switch since, collecting three goals and seven points in the last five contests.