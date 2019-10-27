Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Big night against former club
Voracek scored a goal and two assists, one of them on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 30-year-old winger hasn't played for Columbus since being traded to Philly after the 2010-11 campaign, but the fire to prove the organization wrong apparently still burns bright. Voracek failed to hit the scoresheet through the first four games of this season, but he's flipped the switch since, collecting three goals and seven points in the last five contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Gets in on all three Philly goals•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Silent through three games•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Reaches 20 goals again•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Limping to finish line•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Goes scoreless against Islanders•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Returning from suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.