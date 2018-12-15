Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Buries third December goal

Voracek was credited with a goal in Friday's 4-1 road loss to the Oilers.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux pilfered the puck from behind the net and fed a streaking Voracek for a huge blast from the point. It appeared that Sean Couturier put some lumber on the shot for a deflection, but it was only Giroux and Voracek to wind up on the scoresheet for the Flyers. The proven scoring vet is up to nine goals and 16 assists through 30 games, but here's hoping your league doesn't emphasize plus-minus since Voracek is currently at minus-10.