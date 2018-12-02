Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Cold front moving out

Voracek scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

It's nice to see him put up points in back-to-back games, considering he'd been stuck in a five-game scoring slump before that. Voracek has 22 points in 26 games this season, a pace that is off his career mark set last year. It's likely that he's more of a 70-point player than an 85-point one. But if he can somehow find his groove again on the power play, Voracek's numbers will turn around quick.