Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Cold front moving out
Voracek scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Saturday.
It's nice to see him put up points in back-to-back games, considering he'd been stuck in a five-game scoring slump before that. Voracek has 22 points in 26 games this season, a pace that is off his career mark set last year. It's likely that he's more of a 70-point player than an 85-point one. But if he can somehow find his groove again on the power play, Voracek's numbers will turn around quick.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: In a bit of a cold streak•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores point for fifth time in last six games•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scoring again•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Going quiet•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads Flyers to win with three-point outburst•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Downgraded to third line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...