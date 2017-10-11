Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Collects two assists in loss

Voracek recorded two assists, five shots and a minus-5 rating during Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Nashville.

The veteran winger has collected six helpers through the first four games of the year, and Tuesday's five shots were a season high. Voracek is a proven asset, but it's probably best to expect similar numbers to his 2016-17 campaign (20 goals and 41 assists) than his career-best showing in 2014-15 when he recorded 81 points.