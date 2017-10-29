Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Continues to shine

Voracek struck offensively with a pair of even-strength points -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's 4-2 road win over the Maple Leafs.

Philly's top-line winger has been unstoppable lately, as his latest offensive barrage gives him two-points outings in three straight appearances. Voracek now has two goals and 14 assists this season, and even though he's inevitably going to experience some rough patches down the stretch, eclipsing last year's total of 61 points and a minus-24 rating certainly looks obtainable for the heady veteran.