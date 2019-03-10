Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Could be facing suspension
Voracek will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Johnny Boychuk in Saturday's win over the Islanders.
As Boychuk was racing down a puck, Voracek turned and hit him high and forced Boychuk to the locker room. Voracek received a five-minute major for the hit, but he'll likely get tagged with a suspension. He's a first-time offender, so it will likely be a shorter ban.
