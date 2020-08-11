Voracek (undisclosed) has deemed himself "healthy and good to go" for Wednesday's Game 1 against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Voracek may technically be considered a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's contest, but all signs currently point to him returning to the lineup after missing Saturday's round-robin finale against Tampa Bay with an undisclosed injury. If that ends up coming to fruition, the 30-year-old winger should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Philadelphia's power-play units.