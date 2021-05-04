Voracek had three assists and two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Penguins. He also had a plus-3 rating.

Voracek continued to pile up assists, setting up a first-period goal by Kevin Hayes and second-period tallies by Joel Farabee and Robert Hagg. That gave Voracek nine assists over his last six games and points in seven of his last eight. Voracek leads the Flyers with 43 points on the year, 34 of them of assists.