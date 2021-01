Voracek notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

There's been plenty of offense to go around for the Flyers to begin the season, so even Voracek's spot on the third line Friday with Nolan Patrick and James van Riemsdyk didn't prevent the veteran winger from being productive. Voracek has delivered at least 55 points in seven straight seasons, but the shortened schedule in 2020-21 could put that streak in jeopardy despite his best efforts.