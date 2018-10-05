Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Dishes two helpers

Voracek dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Voracek has been around since 2008, so it's easy to forget he's still just 29 years of age. That means one of the league's most gifted passers is still in his prime and ready to contend for the 80-point mark again after eclipsing it twice in the past four seasons.