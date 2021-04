Voracek tallied two assists and three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey.

Voracek figured in on a pair of Claude Giroux extra-attacker goals inside the final two minutes that sent the game into overtime. The 31-year-old Voracek has hit the scoresheet in three straight games, upping his 2020-21 totals to nine goals and 28 assists in 37 contests.